Mexico's Comerci clears debt with $101 mln bank loan payment
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Comerci clears debt with $101 mln bank loan payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket Comercial Mexicana said on Monday it had paid off all its debts with a bank loan payment totaling 1.5 billion pesos ($101 million).

The syndicated loan was made by Citigroup’s Mexico unit Banamex, J.P. Morgan and four other banks in 2012, the supermarket known locally as Comerci said in a filing.

“With this payment, the company’s financial debt is eliminated,” Comerci said.

In January, Comerci agreed to sell most of its stores to rival Soriana for nearly 40 billion pesos.

$1 = 14.9220 Mexican pesos Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
