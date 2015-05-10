Eight dead in bus crash in northeastern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Eight people died and 44 people were injured in a crash between two buses early on Sunday morning in northeastern Mexico, according to a government statement.

The cause of the crash, which occurred on a highway in the state of Tamaulipas, wasn’t immediately clear, the government said.

Twenty-six of the injured were in “serious but stable condition,” and 18 suffered minor injuries, according to the statement.