FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus crash leaves 13 dead, 7 injured in southwestern Mexico
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 20, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bus crash leaves 13 dead, 7 injured in southwestern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A head-on collision between a bus and a van in southwestern Mexico left at least 13 dead, including three children, and seven injured, Mexican authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night in the state of Oaxaca on Mexico’s Pacific coast when a van carrying passengers returning from a karate competition collided with a bus. The bus driver was also killed in the crash. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Mary Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.