FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-At least 12 killed in Mexican bus crash
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 31, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-At least 12 killed in Mexican bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects location of state in paragraph one)

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - At least 12 people died when a bus and a car collided in a mountainous part of the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Saturday evening, local emergency services said.

The accident near the town of Naolinco sent the bus tumbling down a slope some 200-300 meters (650-1000 feet), and left at least 15 passengers injured, a local official said.

Emergency services believe there were 27 people travelling on board the bus, the official added.

The crash occurred at a bend in the road in foggy conditions, and preliminary evidence suggested the driver of the car that hit the bus fled the scene, he said.

Lethal traffic accidents are common on Mexican roads, claiming hundreds of lives a year. Last April at least 43 people were killed when a cargo truck hit a bus in Veracruz state. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.