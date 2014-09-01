FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas oil ports closed due to bad weather
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas oil ports closed due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Two of Mexico’s major crude oil export hubs along the country’s Gulf coast were closed due to bad weather, the communications and transport ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that the Cayo Arcas port has been shut since Sunday afternoon, while the Dos Bocas hub was closed on Monday morning.

Mexico’s third major oil export terminal, Coatzacoalcos, remained open.

Almost all of Mexico’s crude exports from state-owned oil company Pemex are shipped from the three terminals to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.