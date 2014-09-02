UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas oil ports closed due to bad weather

(Adds details on Tropical Depression Five)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Two of Mexico’s major crude oil export hubs along the country’s Gulf coast were closed because of bad weather, the Communications and Transport Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the Cayo Arcas port had been shut since Sunday afternoon, while the Dos Bocas hub was closed on Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Five is moving across the Bay of Campeche, in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the oil ports, and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Tuesday, the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The NHC said that the weather system was expected to make landfall on Tuesday night and cause rainfall of as much as 10 inches (2.5 metres) in some areas.

The system was about 240 miles (390 km) east of the port city of Tuxpan, the NHC said in its update at 7 p.m. CDT.(0000 GMT)

Mexico’s third major oil export terminal, Coatzacoalcos, remained open.

Almost all of Mexico’s crude exports from state-owned oil company Pemex are shipped from the three terminals to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana. (Reporting by Noe Torres and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)