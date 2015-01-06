FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's three major oil ports closed due to bad weather
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's three major oil ports closed due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Three of Mexico’s major oil export ports along the Gulf coast have been closed due to bad weather, the Communications and Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos have been closed since Sunday.

Nearly all of Mexico’s crude exports from Pemex, the state-owned oil producer, are shipped from the three ports to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.