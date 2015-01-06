Mexico's three major oil ports closed due to bad weather

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Three of Mexico’s major oil export ports along the Gulf coast have been closed due to bad weather, the Communications and Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos have been closed since Sunday.

Nearly all of Mexico’s crude exports from Pemex, the state-owned oil producer, are shipped from the three ports to Gulf coast refineries in the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)