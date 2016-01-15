FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico and Cuba considering joint natural gas project -minister
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 15, 2016 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico and Cuba considering joint natural gas project -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican and Cuban energy officials are studying a project that could send compressed natural gas from Mexico to the Communist-ruled island, a top Mexican minister said on Thursday.

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters the proposal under discussion would allow state-run oil company Pemex to supply Cuba’s future natural gas demand, although he emphasized that many details had yet to be worked out.

“This is a project that we are just beginning to explore,” said Guajardo.

While Mexico is a major crude oil exporter, it currently exports very little natural gas and instead must import much of its domestic demand because of a lack of production at home. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.