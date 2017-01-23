Mexico's peso extends Friday rally to hit two-week high

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended its rally on Monday and strengthened 0.8 percent to trade at 21.4064 pesos per dollar on Monday - its strongest level in two weeks.

The peso, which has been the focus of investors concerned over protectionist policies by the new incoming U.S. administration, chalked up its biggest gains in more than two months on Friday after President Donald Trump did not mention the country directly in his inauguration speech.