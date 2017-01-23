FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's peso extends Friday rally to hit two-week high
January 23, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 7 months ago

Mexico's peso extends Friday rally to hit two-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended its rally on Monday and strengthened 0.8 percent to trade at 21.4064 pesos per dollar on Monday - its strongest level in two weeks.

The peso, which has been the focus of investors concerned over protectionist policies by the new incoming U.S. administration, chalked up its biggest gains in more than two months on Friday after President Donald Trump did not mention the country directly in his inauguration speech.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever

