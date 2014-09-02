FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican FIBRA Danhos to seek $535 mln to finance new projects
September 2, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Mexican FIBRA Danhos to seek $535 mln to finance new projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Grupo Danhos, a Mexican real estate investment trust or FIBRA, will seek about 7 billion pesos ($535 million) early next year to partially finance new projects in the country’s capital and nearby city of Puebla, a company executive said on Monday.

Elias Mizrahi, head of investor relations for Danhos, did not say what kinds of instruments the company will use to finance the new projects, two of which are located in the capital and a third in Puebla.

Danhos has to date focused on shopping centers and office developments in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

Certificates of Danhos on the Mexican stock exchange closed up 0.74 percent at 35.5 pesos on Monday. (1 US dollar = 13.0897 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

