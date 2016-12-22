MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Mexico's government said on Thursday it would adjust its bond issuance for the first quarter of 2017, selling a greater volume of 10, 20 and 30 year debt, and cutting the size of its 3 and 5 year debt issues.

Issues of 10 year fixed rate bonds would be stepped up by 2.5 billion pesos during the quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement. The issuance of 20 and 30 year bonds would be increased by 500 million and 2 billion pesos respectively.

Amounts issued for 3 and 5 year bonds will be decreased by 1 billion pesos, it added. Also, the amount to be issued for 182-day Cetes will be reduced by 500 million pesos and that of 364-day Cetes will be increased by 500 million pesos. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)