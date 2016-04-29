FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cuts second quarter debt issuance by 17.4 bln pesos
April 29, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Mexico cuts second quarter debt issuance by 17.4 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Friday said it would reduce debt issuance by 17.4 billion pesos ($1.02 billion) in the second quarter after announcing plans to cut its overall program for this year.

The ministry said it would reduce issuance of 3-year fixed-rate bonds by 1.5 billion pesos in each auction this quarter.

Issuance of 5 and 10 year fixed-rated bonds will be cut by 1 billion pesos per auction, while 20 and 30-year fixed-rate bonds will see cuts of 500 million pesos each, the ministry said.

On April 11, the government said it would use a transfer from the central bank to reduce debt issuance by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103 billion pesos of government debt. ($1 = 17.1142 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

