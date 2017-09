MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry will spend 67.5 billion Mexican pesos ($3.8 billion) repurchasing government debt that is maturing in 2016, 2017 and 2018 following an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on its Twitter account.

$1 = 17.7305 Mexican pesos Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle