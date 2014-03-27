Mexico to trim debt issuance in 2nd quarter

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico will cut back slightly the amount of debt it issues during the second quarter compared with the first, the government said on Thursday.

The government will cut by 500 million pesos the amount of 20-year and 30-year bonds it sells every six weeks to 3.5 billion pesos and 3 billion pesos, respectively, the government said in a statement. It will also sell less six-month and one-year paper.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is financing Mexico’s biggest deficit since the 1990s to boost growth this year after the economy grew 1.1 percent in 2013, its slowest pace in four years.

The government had pumped up debt issuance in the first quarter, and auctions of three-year, five-year and 10-year paper will hold steady at levels higher than last year, the statement said.

Demand for emerging market debt has been hurt by concerns about a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, but foreign holdings of Mexican debt have held steady at record levels.

Mexico, with one of the most liquid local currency bond markets among emerging economies, has been a favorite bet for global investors, who have raised their holdings of peso debt seven times since 2008 to nearly 1.9 trillion pesos ($145 billion). ($1 = 13.1270 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler)