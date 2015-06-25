FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico to trim 3-year, 5-year debt issues in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico to trim 3-year, 5-year debt issues in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will cut the amount of three-year and five-year debt on offer during its weekly auctions in the third quarter, its finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement it would hold steady the amount of shorter-term paper and longer-term debt it has been placing.

Mexico’s peso sank to a record low in June amid concerns that higher U.S. interest rates will sap investor demand for emerging market debt.

Mexico’s government cut spending this year after a sharp drop in oil prices hit revenue from the state-owned oil firm. The finance ministry is planning to cut its budget next year to account for lower oil income and less demand for Latin American debt. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.