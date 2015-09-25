Mexico maintains debt issuance levels for fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday it would maintain existing issuance levels for its regular short, medium and long-term debt offerings during the fourth quarter.

Sales of treasury bills known as Cetes would be kept at the same volumes as in the third quarter, as would issuance of government bonds with maturities ranging from three to 30 years, the ministry said in a statement.

Issuance of Bondes D, a kind of federal development bond sold every two weeks, would be raised to 5 billion pesos from 4 billion in the July-September period, the ministry said. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)