FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico maintains debt issuance levels for fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico maintains debt issuance levels for fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday it would maintain existing issuance levels for its regular short, medium and long-term debt offerings during the fourth quarter.

Sales of treasury bills known as Cetes would be kept at the same volumes as in the third quarter, as would issuance of government bonds with maturities ranging from three to 30 years, the ministry said in a statement.

Issuance of Bondes D, a kind of federal development bond sold every two weeks, would be raised to 5 billion pesos from 4 billion in the July-September period, the ministry said. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.