Mexico raises upper limit for short-dated debt issuance for 2nd qtr
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico raises upper limit for short-dated debt issuance for 2nd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico has increased the maximum amount of 28-day and 91-day debt it may offer each week in the second quarter of this year, the government said on Friday.

The range of debt to be issued increased to a maximum of 11 billion pesos ($725.56 million) for 28-day and 14 billion pesos for 91-day paper, from a maximum of 9 billion and 12 billion pesos, respectively, in the first quarter of the year.

The government made no changes to its issuance plans for longer-dated debt.

The finance ministry could also exchange or buy back debt when market conditions are right in the period from April to June, the government said. ($1 = 15.1608 pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Miguel Angel Gutierrrez; editing by Matthew Lewis)

