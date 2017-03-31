FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico boosts 2nd-qtr issuance of 1-year Cetes by 1 bln pesos
March 31, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico boosts 2nd-qtr issuance of 1-year Cetes by 1 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it would increase by 1 billion pesos ($53 million) its debt issuance of 1-year T-bills, or Cetes, to 12.5 billion pesos per monthly auction during the second quarter.

The ministry also said its weekly auctions of 28-day and 91-day Cetes would remain unchanged at 4 billion to 11 billion pesos, and 7 billion to 14 billion pesos, respectively.

Similarly, weekly auctions of 6-month Cetes will be held steady at 11.5 billion each.

Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it had transferred 321.7 billion pesos ($17 billion) of its 2016 surplus to the federal government, which will help the country pay down debt this year. ($1 = 18.8327 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

