Mexico has no immediate plans for 2015 samurai issue

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Mexico currently has no plans for a debt issue in yen this year and will probably issue a similar amount of external debt in 2016 as it has in 2015, public debt chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Friday.

Mexico this month became the first sovereign to issue a 100-year euro bond and Diaz de Leon said that after that 1.5 billion euro trade, the country’s annual financing needs were covered.

“As of today we have already covered our financing needs and we have not gone to the yen market,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

Mexico has tapped the yen market each year since 2012 and Diaz de Leon said it would likely continue to issue samurai bonds “but there is nothing predetermined about when or how.”

Mexico has so far issued debt worth 2.75 billion euros and $2 billion in dollars in 2015. The country announced a cut to this year’s budget and next after a sharp drop in crude prices hit government finances. Mexico uses oil revenue to fund about one third of spending.

The government has said it will not raise more debt to compensate for the drop in oil income and insists it will reduce the deficit through budget cuts, which economists note will crimp already sluggish growth.

Diaz de Leon said a planned reduction in budget deficits meant lower financing needs, with 2016 issuance likely to be similar to 2015.

“The mix of internal and external (debt) is to be determined, but I think it is quite likely to be similar to what we have been doing in the past. So in that regard you could expect something similar (to this year),” he said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Michael O‘Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Andrea Ricci)