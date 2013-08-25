FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says cargo train used by migrants derails, at least 4 dead
August 25, 2013

Mexico says cargo train used by migrants derails, at least 4 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A cargo train derailed in a remote area of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco early on Sunday, killing at least four people, emergency services said, adding that the accident happened in a remote area and the death toll could rise.

Some local media said the death toll could be as high as 50.

The train, known as “La Bestia,” or “The Beast,” runs through Mexico toward the northern border with the United States and would-be migrants often jump aboard under cover of darkness to hitch a ride. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

