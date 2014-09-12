FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mexico says will scrap limits on business dollar cash deposits
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Mexico says will scrap limits on business dollar cash deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to edit headline to read ‘deposits’ instead of ‘desposits’)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday he would scrap limits on companies making dollar deposits in cash that were imposed by the previous government.

“Now companies will not have restrictions in their banks to deposit dollars in cash, or carry out currency exchanges,” Pena Nieto said during a speech in the northern border city of Reynosa.

To make dollar deposits, the companies would have to justify why they were making them, Pena Nieto said.

Limits were introduced in 2010 by Pena Nieto’s predecessor Felipe Calderon to combat money laundering by drug gangs.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner

