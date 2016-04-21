FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico president proposes legalizing medical weed, raising legal dose
April 21, 2016

Mexico president proposes legalizing medical weed, raising legal dose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday announced plans to legalize marijuana-based medicines, and proposed raising the amount of the drug that can be legally carried, in the wake of a national drug policy review.

Pena Nieto, who is grappling with deadly drug cartel violence, said he will send to Congress a proposal to permit the use and importation of marijuana-based medicines, and raise the amount that weed users can legally carry from 5 to 28 grams.

He has traditionally opposed efforts to liberalize drug laws, but began to modify his stance in recent months, reflecting growing regional disenchantment with the so-called “War On Drugs.” (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)

