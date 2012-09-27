FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico says captures high-ranking Zetas cartel leader
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

Mexico says captures high-ranking Zetas cartel leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican navy said on Wednesday it had captured one of the leaders of the notoriously brutal Zetas drug cartel, delivering a boost to the government’s efforts to bring the gangs to heel.

The navy said it had caught the man it believed to be Ivan Velazquez in the central state of San Luis Potosi, where the Zetas have fought out an internal feud in recent weeks.

Known as “Z-50” or “El Taliban,” Velazquez is one of the leading figures in the Zetas. The gang was formed by a group of army deserters who acted as enforcers for the Gulf Cartel before splitting with their former employers in 2010.

Velazquez features on a list of 37 most-wanted kingpins the Mexican government published in 2009. Well over 20 of them have now been captured or killed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.