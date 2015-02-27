MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico has captured the country’s most wanted outstanding drug Lord, Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, leader of the Knights Templar cartel, police said on Friday, in a boost for President Enrique Pena Nieto as he grapples with grisly gang violence.

Gomez was the prime target of Pena Nieto’s drive to regain control of Michoacan, a violent western state wracked by clashes between the Knights Templar and heavily-armed vigilantes trying to oust them. (Reporting by Reuters Pictures and Anahi Rama)