Mexico nabs most wanted drug kingpin, Servando "La Tuta" Gomez
February 27, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico nabs most wanted drug kingpin, Servando "La Tuta" Gomez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico has captured the country’s most wanted outstanding drug Lord, Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, leader of the Knights Templar cartel, police said on Friday, in a boost for President Enrique Pena Nieto as he grapples with grisly gang violence.

Gomez was the prime target of Pena Nieto’s drive to regain control of Michoacan, a violent western state wracked by clashes between the Knights Templar and heavily-armed vigilantes trying to oust them. (Reporting by Reuters Pictures and Anahi Rama)

