MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary report by Mexico's seismological agency, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage.

The epicenter was near Tlapa, Guerrero in southern Mexico, the agency said, 193 miles (311 km) south of the Mexican capital. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)