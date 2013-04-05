FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City
April 5, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds size, details)

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Guerrero state on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A Reuters witness in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, the biggest city in Guerrero, said the earthquake seemed slight, with some people not even noticing the tremor.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said city services were operating normally after the earthquake. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Elinor Comlay and Luis Enrique Martinez; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

