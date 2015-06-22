FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico April retail slip, casting doubt on consumer recovery
June 22, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexico April retail slip, casting doubt on consumer recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, graphic and background)
    MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales
slipped in April following three months of expansion, the
national statistics institute said on Monday, casting doubt on
the strength of a recovery in domestic demand in Latin America's
no. 2 economy. 
    Mexico's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a
year during the first quarter, but officials have said that
consumption is improving.

 
    
 Retail      April 2015  March 2015   April 2014
 sales (pct                           
 change)                              
 month/mont  -0.3        0.2          0.8
 h                                    
 year/year   4.6         5.5          0.1
 
    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
