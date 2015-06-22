TABLE-Mexico April retail slip, casting doubt on consumer recovery

(Adds table, graphic and background) MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales slipped in April following three months of expansion, the national statistics institute said on Monday, casting doubt on the strength of a recovery in domestic demand in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Mexico's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year during the first quarter, but officials have said that consumption is improving. Retail April 2015 March 2015 April 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont -0.3 0.2 0.8 h year/year 4.6 5.5 0.1 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)