UPDATE 3-Mexico auto exports surge, boosted by Brazil

* Auto output, exports leap by more than 24 percent in Feb * AMIA boss says free trade with Brazil should prevail * Brazil to meet Mexico counterparts on Wednesday By Tomas Sarmiento MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production and exports leaped 24.1 percent in February as carmakers got off to a record start in 2012, boosted by surging demand from Brazil, whose government is trying to stem the flow of Mexican exports. The Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday production in February rose to 242,317 light vehicles. Exports increased to 194,640 vehicles, up 24.9 percent from a year earlier. Exports to Brazil more than doubled in the first two months of 2012, to 25,562 autos from 12,555 a year earlier, the data showed. The gains reflected the robust state of Mexican industry, whose output unexpectedly rose for a third straight month in January. Brazil hopes to reach an agreement on Wednesday with Mexico resolving a dispute over a long-standing auto trade deal, Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said. ID:nL2E8EDK4I] The AMIA urged Brazil and Mexico to hammer out a solution. "What is being currently negotiated, in terms of the quota, is a temporary measure. It could be one, two, three years, but we have to make sure that after that period, we can go back to free trade," AMIA President Eduardo Solis told reporters. Brazil is threatening to pull out of the decade-old trade deal after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of imports that has worried Brazilian manufacturers battling appreciation in the real currency. Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, has urged Mexico to slash its auto exports to Brazil by more than a third to about $1.4 billion a year. IMPACT ON OTHER COUNTRIES Brazil's bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could also upset countries like the United States, which provide components for cars made in Mexico, and dent operations of international carmakers with production plants in the country. The three biggest car exporters from Mexico last year were U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co , followed by Germany's Volkswagen. Analysts say Brazil's tough line shows it has become more assertive following a sustained period of growth in recent years that has driven the nation to the front ranks of global economies. Brazil's proposed quota, which it wants to be maintained for the next three years, is equal to the average annual value of Mexican auto exports to Brazil in the last three years. Brazil also wants Mexico to agree that 35 percent of its auto parts be sourced in accordance with a formula for a "regional content index," rising to 45 percent over four years. Brazil's government, headed by President Dilma Rousseff, has taken a flurry of measures in recent months to spur growth and protect local industries.