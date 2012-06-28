FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico plans 2 syndicated bond auctions in 3rd qtr
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico plans 2 syndicated bond auctions in 3rd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to hold syndicated auctions of five-year bonds and 10-year inflation-linked Udibonos in the third quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry did not specify the amount to be sold under the syndicated operations. In the second quarter, Mexico held a syndicated auction for 30-year bonds.

In its latest quarterly calendar, the ministry also said it planned to increase the amount to be issued in three, 10-year and 20-year bonds and 182-day Cetes in the third quarter.

