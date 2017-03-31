FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico finance ministry sees economy growing 1.3-2.3 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it expects the economy to grow between 1.3-2.3 percent in 2017 and then rebound to an expansion of 2.0-3.0 percent in 2018.

The finance ministry said it saw annual inflation ending 2017 at 4.9 percent, above the central bank's target range, before subsiding to 3.0 percent by year-end 2018.

It projected a fiscal deficit of 2.4 of projected gross domestic product this year and a deficit of 2.0 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

