Mexico lawmakers set to tweak oil price, forex rate in 2015 budget

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexican lawmakers were set to approve on Wednesday budget legislation for 2015 that would slightly lower the estimated oil price while factoring in a weaker exchange rate for the peso.

The lower house finance committee is expected to vote later on Wednesday on a bill to lower the forecast price for a Mexican barrel of crude next year to $81 from a government proposal of $82 per barrel and down from $94 budgeted this year.

International oil prices have slumped to a three-year low amid a glut of production and concerns about slowing global growth. Mexico, Latin America’s No. 2 economy, is a top crude exporter to the United States.

“Once we analyzed the international outlook ... we thought it was prudent for the lower house to make a downward adjustment,” said Damian Zepeda, head of the lower house finance committee.

The bill raises the peso exchange rate forecast to 13.40 pesos per dollar from a 13.00 per dollar rate proposed by the Finance Ministry last month.

Mexico’s government relies on oil sales from state-run giant Pemex to fund about one third of its budget and a weaker exchange rate means the government can count on more pesos per dollar of crude exports.

Once approved by the lower house committee, the bill is expected to be voted on the floor of the lower house on Thursday before heading to the Senate for final approval ahead of an Oct. 31 deadline.

The bill stuck to government forecasts for economic growth of 3.7 percent next year as well as a plan to trim the total public sector budget deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from 4.2 percent this year.

Mexico is running its biggest deficit since 2009 this year as the government seeks to boost growth by greater spending on infrastructure projects.

Mexico’s economy is seen growing around 2.5 percent this year after expanding by a sluggish 1.4 percent in 2013.

The lower house modifications would project government income of 4.7 trillion pesos ($347.14 billion) next year compared to 4.68 trillion in the initial proposal. (1 US dollar = 13.5392 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)