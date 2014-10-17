UPDATE 1-Mexico lower house approves income side of 2015 budget

(Updates with final approval)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house on Thursday gave final approval to the income side of budget legislation for 2015 that would slightly lower the estimated oil price while factoring in a weaker exchange rate for the peso.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber voted 293 in favor and 135 against the bill, which fixes the forecast price for a Mexican barrel of crude next year to $81, below the $82 per barrel in a government proposal.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for debate and approval ahead of a Oct. 31 deadline. A spending bill must be approved by the lower house by Nov. 15. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Diane Craft)