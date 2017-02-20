Mexico's president asks cenbank chief Carstens to stay until Nov-source

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.

Journalist Jose Yuste said on Twitter that Carstens had agreed to stay until Nov. 30. Carstens was set to step down at the end of June to take the top post at the Bank for International Settlements.

A central bank spokesman said he could not immediately comment. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)