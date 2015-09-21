FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens says economy needs low rates, but could hike
September 21, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Carstens says economy needs low rates, but could hike

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens on Monday said a sluggish economy and tame inflation justified keeping interest rates steady, but that policymakers were prepared to hike if a slump in the peso becomes disordered.

“Internal conditions by themselves do not justify raising interest rates,” Carstens told local radio, while noting that policymakers could raise borrowing costs if the exchange rate market became more “erratic.”

Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Monday but signaled it is prepared to raise rates if deep losses in the peso hit consumer prices. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)

