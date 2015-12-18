FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico economy will "very likely" grow above 3 pct in 2016-Carstens
December 18, 2015

Mexico economy will "very likely" grow above 3 pct in 2016-Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will “very likely” grow above 3 percent next year, helped by more robust expansion in top trading partner the United States, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens told local radio on Friday.

In its quarterly inflation report released last month, the central bank forecast growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent next year, above the 1.9 to 2.4 percent pace it eyes for Latin America’s second largest economy in 2015. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
