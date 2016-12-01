FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mexico's Carstens says departure not over a conflict with govt
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico's Carstens says departure not over a conflict with govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that his decision to resign should not be interpreted as a reaction to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry.

"In no way should my departure be read as a reaction...to a supposed conflict with the finance ministry or with the federal government," he told a news conference.

In addition, in response to a question about whether he was jumping ship in the middle of the storm, a reference to the election of Donald Trump, he said he will still be around for seven more months.

"I hope the storm does not last that long," he said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Noe Torres)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.