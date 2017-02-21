FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Mexico's Carstens to stay at post through Nov 30
February 21, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 6 months ago

Mexico's Carstens to stay at post through Nov 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens will stay at his post through Nov 30, the central bank said on Tuesday.

During a recent meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto and Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade, Carstens agreed to ask the Bank for International Settlements to postpone his appointment as its head for two months, the bank said in a statement.

The BIS said earlier on Tuesday it had agreed to delay Carsten's start date. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

