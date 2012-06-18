FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mexico's Carstens says FX volatility may persist for months
June 18, 2012 / 7:42 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Mexico's Carstens says FX volatility may persist for months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday that concerns about Europe could continue to pressure the Mexican peso for months.

“It is probable that we are in this environment for some more months,” Carstens said in an interview with Radio Formula in response to a question about the recent weakness of the Mexican peso. Carstens is in Los Cabos attending a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 economic powers.

“Due to the issue of Europe, which is causing the main problem, this will not be resolved in the next week, it will take various months,” he said.

Mexico’s peso has shed around 10 percent since mid-March as concerns about Europe’s debt crisis weighed on global markets.

