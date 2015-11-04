Mexico central bank narrows 2015 growth forecast to 1.9-2.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank narrowed its growth outlook for this year on Wednesday but held its forecasts steady for 2016, repeating that it expects inflation to hold slightly below its 3 percent target for the rest of 2015.

The central bank, in its quarterly inflation report posted online, said it now saw growth in 2015 between 1.9 and 2.4 percent, a narrower range than the 1.7-2.5 percent forecast in its last report.

The bank held its 2016 growth forecast steady at between 2.5 and 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Anna Yukhananov)