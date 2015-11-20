Mexico's Carstens sees "more vigorous" growth ahead

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief Agustin Carstens on Friday told local radio that the Mexican economy should see “more vigorous” growth going ahead, helped by an improving economy in the United States, Mexico’s top trading partner.

Earlier on Friday, data showed Mexico’s economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter as industrial output rebounded following a slump in oil output and weak exports in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)