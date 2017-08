MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - It is better for Mexico's Central Bank to act in advance on monetary policy decisions to head off any pressures on inflation, Governor Agustin Carstens told local radio on Monday, days after a 50 basis point rate hike.

He added he would have expected a bigger increase in non-oil exports due to the depreciation of the local peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)