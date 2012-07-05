FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens says inflation to ease in 3rd qtr-BBG
July 5, 2012 / 2:57 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Carstens says inflation to ease in 3rd qtr-BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation is likely to come back below the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling during the third quarter, central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Banco de Mexico aims for inflation of 3 percent, but has a tolerance band of one percentage point either side. Inflation jumped to a 1-1/2 year high of 4.3 percent in early June.

“During this quarter it is very likely that inflation will come back to our range,” Carstens said in an interview with news agency Bloomberg, according to a report posted on its website. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

