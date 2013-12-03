Public spending, U.S. recovery to help Mexico in 2014-Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexico should ramp up public spending in the first months of 2014 and its economy is also likely to receive help from improving conditions in the United States, central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Mexico’s economy is performing at its weakest since 2009, with analysts polled by the central bank expecting it to post growth of around 1.3 percent this year.

In an interview with newspaper El Universal, Carstens reiterated the bank’s view that economic expansion was likely to pick up to around 3 percent to 4 percent next year, as the United States’ recovery gathers strength, lifting Mexico’s exports.

Mexico’s economy suffered a contraction in the second quarter, with blame placed on weak public spending. However, in the third quarter, the economy picked up again.

Asked what would fuel the recovery in 2014, Carstens explained that various factors that had held back Latin America’s second biggest economy were being resolved.

“On the one hand, it implies that certain things are going back to normal, for example public spending, which means there’s a much smaller possibility of there being insufficient expenditure,” Carstens told the newspaper.

Asked whether he wanted to see robust spending at the start of 2014, Carstens said: “Without a doubt, above all, spending tailored toward improving competition should pick up.”

“All spending on infrastructure on things like roads, connectivity; for example, gas supply in the country must be improved. All these kinds of works need to be given priority.”

Carstens also said he expected the economic environment in the United States to improve next year, helping Mexico.

“The other real factor is growth in our exports. The thing today is the U.S. economy was growing below its potential; part of the slowdown is because they had a fiscal burden this year which they won’t have next year,” the governor said.

“It’s not just a matter of arithmetic, the reasons that explain a big part of the slowdown are being remedied.”

Mexico sends around three-quarters of its exports to the United States, which has spent much of the past year bogged down in political fights over how to consolidate its budget.

The Mexican government plans to run a budget deficit of some 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, and Carstens was asked how this could affect monetary policy at the bank, which cut its main lending rate to a record low of 3.5 percent in October.

“A bigger deficit implies greater demand for lending resources ... which could generate a rise in interest rates,” he said, without specifying which interest rates he was referring to, and noting the impact could be offset by other factors.

“It’s a subject which we in the Bank will be bearing in mind, but if all goes well, it shouldn’t be an important factor for monetary policy,” Carstens added.