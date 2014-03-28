FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico economy hampered by US, weather in 1st quarter - Carstens
March 28, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico economy hampered by US, weather in 1st quarter - Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economic growth in the first quarter of the year is being affected by slower growth in the United States and by poor weather, Mexico Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.

“We have had slower-than-expected growth in the first quarter but I think to a large extent it is also correlated with slower growth in the U.S. and a lot of it is because of the weather,” he said, speaking to gathering of The Economic Club of New York.

He also said emerging market nations need to be ready to deal with the consequences of higher interest rates in the United States and other developed nations. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Sophie Hares)

