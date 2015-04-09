Mexico central bank eyes growth, peso risks-minutes

MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady last month, minutes showed on Thursday, and most policymakers were concerned about an weak economy and further financial market volatility.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their March 26 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record low of 3.0 percent.

Some members worried that expectations about higher U.S. interest rates could hit the peso currency, but only one member thought the bank should be ready to raise borrowing costs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)