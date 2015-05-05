FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Analysts trim forecasts for Mexican growth, inflation
May 5, 2015

TABLE-Analysts trim forecasts for Mexican growth, inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their
expectations for Mexican growth this year, cutting estimates for
the eighth month in a row,  
while also dialing back their inflation outlook, a Mexican
central bank survey showed on Tuesday.
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has held its
benchmark rate at 3 percent since a cut last June and it is
expected to hike later this year.  
    
                            April       March
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2015                       3.07        3.11
 2016                       3.45        3.46
 Core inflation, end year               
 2015                       2.80        2.87
 2016                       3.07        3.13
 Economic growth, annual                
 2015                       2.88        2.95
 2016                       3.40        3.51
 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr              
 2015                       3.53        3.61
 2016                       4.28        4.36
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2015                       14.97       14.79
 2016                       14.76       14.69
 The survey of 36 analysts was taken between April 23 and April
30. The values shown are means.    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

