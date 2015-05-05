TABLE-Analysts trim forecasts for Mexican growth, inflation

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their expectations for Mexican growth this year, cutting estimates for the eighth month in a row, while also dialing back their inflation outlook, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, has held its benchmark rate at 3 percent since a cut last June and it is expected to hike later this year. April March Inflation, end year pct 2015 3.07 3.11 2016 3.45 3.46 Core inflation, end year 2015 2.80 2.87 2016 3.07 3.13 Economic growth, annual 2015 2.88 2.95 2016 3.40 3.51 Cetes 28-day rate, end yr 2015 3.53 3.61 2016 4.28 4.36 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2015 14.97 14.79 2016 14.76 14.69 The survey of 36 analysts was taken between April 23 and April 30. The values shown are means. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)