MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank cannot rule out further intervention in the foreign exchange market, deputy governor Javier Guzman said on Monday.

According to a copy of a presentation made in London that was posted on the Banco de Mexico's website, Guzman said the peso should be anchored by strong fundamentals, but that intervention cannot be discarded in exceptional circumstances. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)