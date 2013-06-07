RPT-Mexico central bank holds rates, flags growth worries

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Friday, noting risks to growth had worsened, and said it would closely monitor inflation pressures.

The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll. It had cut by 50 basis points in March.

Policymakers said their current stance was in line with the outlook for no generalized price pressures. They said market volatility that has hammered the peso currency could continue.