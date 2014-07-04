FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico consumer confidence rises to 8-month high in June
July 4, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico consumer confidence rises to 8-month high in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index rebounded in June to an eight-month high as consumers
became more optimistic about their ability to buy big-ticket
items, raising hopes of a rebound in consumer spending this
year. 
    Consumer confidence when adjusted for seasonal swings
 rose to 91.3 last month from 90.6 the prior month,
reaching its highest since October 2013. 
    Economic growth sank to a four-year low of 1.1 percent last
year and analysts polled by the central bank expect growth of
just 2.65 percent this year. 
    Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, saw sales at
stores open at least a year fall in June, data on Thursday
showed. 

 Mexico consumer confidence   June 2014   May 2014    June 2013
 Index, seasonally adjusted   91.3        90.6*       93.4*
 Pct change vs prior month    0.78        0.75*       -1.99*
 Personal outlook current     -0.21       1.42*       -2.77*
 Personal outlook year ahead  -0.42       0.70 *      -0.74*
 National outlook current     -1.08       1.19*       -2.15*
 National outlook year ahead  1.04        1.79*       -3.60*
 Big ticket purchase          1.59        0.00*       -0.99*
 Index, unadjusted            91.0        90.7        93.3
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
