TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence dips in May, erasing April gains
June 4, 2013

TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence dips in May, erasing April gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence eased in May as
consumers became more pessimistic about their future economic situation in Latin
America's No. 2 economy, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. 
    The dip erased most of the prior month's downwardly revised gains as all
five components fell. 
    Mexican growth is expected to slow to 3.1 percent this year, revised down by
the finance ministry last month after first quarter growth missed expectations.
 
 
    
                               Latest (May)  Previous (Apr)  Year ago
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  95.5          96.1            96.8
 Pct change, s/a               -0.55         0.7             0.47
 Perception of Current         -1.62         1.48            -2.89
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 - pct chng                                                  
 Perception of Future          -1.74         -1.77           1.01
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 (1 yr) - pct chng                                           
 Perception of Country's       -0.30         0.62            -0.54
 Current Economic Situation -                                
 pct chng                                                    
 Perception of Country's       -1.66         1.86            0.46
 Future Economic Situation (1                                
 yr) - pct chng                                              
 Current Ability to Buy Big    -0.16         2.95            0.27
 Ticket items - pct chng                                     
 Index level, original         95.2          95.7            96.3
    s/a = seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
